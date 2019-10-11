SciFi Tech Exhibit opens at the Rochester Museum & Science Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The latest exhibit at the Rochester Museum and Science Center promises to wow visitors!

At 8,000 square feet, it is one of the largest exhibitions ever hosted at the RMSC

SciFiTech is an interactive, traveling exhibition that explores how popular films, television, books and art influence our past, present and future.

It chronicles our progression from science fiction to science fact, but also illuminates emerging technologies that are just now showing up on our cultural radar.

The exhibition features replica props from many iconic Science Fiction films and TV shows including ET: The Extraterrestrial, Terminator, Back to the Future, Star Wars, and the Rocketeer.

SciFiTech was created by Stage 9 Exhibits in West Sacramento, CA

SciFiTech opens on the third floor of the RMSC on October 11th, 2019