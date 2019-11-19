Science and art come together at Maker Faire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The sixth Maker Faire Rochester is set for this Saturday, November 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Floreano Riverside Convention Center in Rochester.

The Co-Chair Dan Schneiderman discussed what people can expect and the idea behind the Maker Faire Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“The Maker Faire is the greatest show and tell you’ve ever attended,” Schneiderman said. “There’s everything from giant fire blasting trumpets, a skeeball machine so big you actually have to use a bowling ball, robots, knitting, sewing costumes, a bit of everything.”

Schneiderman said the Maker Faire is available for the entire family, from toddlers to grandparents. “It gives people a chance to share their passions, to learn something new, try new skills in, see what people around the area are working on.”

The Maker Faire puts an emphasis on science, technology, engineering, and math. “There’s a major STEM component and I would even expand it out to STEAM,” Schneiderman said. “We do mix in the arts and the science where there’s that great intersection between the two of them. You can learn how to solder or you can learn how to sew – both good skills, both help out.”

Schneiderman added, “Our parent organization NYSCATE, the New York State Association for Education through Computer and Technology, have their conference here in Rochester every year and we’ve been lucky to work with them all six years.”

There will be a Student STEAM Fest on Friday, November 22 as well. “We’re basically bringing in over 2000 third through eighth-graders,” said Schneiderman. “It’s a chance to experience the Faire and learn a lot of new skills.”

For more information about this year’s event, visit the Maker Faire Rochester website.