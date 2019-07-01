Schumer leads NY delegation letter opposing hospital cuts

The New York Congressional delegation expressed their serious concerns Monday over alterations to the Medicare area wage index (AWI), recently proposed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

The delegation, led by Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Representatives Lee Zeldin (NY-1) and Brian Higgins (NY-26), argue that the changes would harm hospitals across New York State.

The changes would cost NY hospitals about $53 million per year, a sum that would result in restricted budgets, a risk of lay-offs, and reduced services.

They have called on CMS to not go through with their proposed alterations and in the letter ask them to “instead use…existing authority to find a practicable solution to issues in the current AWI system.”