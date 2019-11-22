Schumer introduces bill to protect workers from sudden layoffs

ROCHESTER. N.Y. (WROC) — When Friendly’s shut down dozens of locations suddenly in the spring of 2018, hundreds of workers were laid off without notice.

Senator Chuck Schumer is now introducing legislation to prevent that form happening again. The bill would require companies to give significant notice to workers before lay odds.

There was already a law like this in place — but because none of the locations had 50 or more employees, what Friendly’s did was technically legal.

The new bill would close this loop.