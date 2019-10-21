Sen. Schumer calls for federal grease trap regulations in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sen. Chuck Schumer will join the mother of 3-year-old Bryce Raynor to expose loopholes in federal grease trap regulations.

Raynor died back in July after he fell into a grease trap at the Tim Hortons on University Avenue in Rochester.

The three main things Schumer is calling for include:

That all grease trap covers be secured by a padlock or other type of secured locking mechanism or constructed of round cast iron or comparable material rated for heavy road traffic with sufficient weight to prevent unauthorized access.

All covers must be capable of supporting, without failure, at least twice the maximum intended load that may be imposed on the cover of a grease trap at any one time.

That all grease traps contain a secondary protection device that would prevent an individual from falling in should its cover fail. It is often common for grease trap covers to be placed at ground level in outside or publicly accessible areas where they are trafficked upon employees, individuals, and vehicles.

“Very simple, not very expensive, but if there aren’t regulations nobody’s gonna do it.” @News_8 pic.twitter.com/sbEvijgM4c — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) October 21, 2019

Just last week the Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined the owner of the Tim Horton’s, citing two code violations.

On Monday, Schumer says he will call on OSHA to set safety rules and requirements on grease traps.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.