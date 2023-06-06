ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Several school districts throughout the region are limiting outdoor activities due to air quality issues associated with smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

The Rochester City School District, among others, issued a notice Tuesday afternoon, announcing the cancelation of outside activities including physical education, until further notice.

Air Quality alerts are in effect throughout the region due to the high amount of particulates in the air. These conditions can be harmful for people who suffer from asthma and other respiratory conditions.

The NY DEC lists our area in the “orange” category.

Air quality guidance for schools

