School leaders and city police create a safety plan after a fight at an East High School football game

Rochester police, the school district, and east high school superintended met on Monday to discuss a fight that took place outside East High School.

Both teenagers and adults were seen fighting outside the East High School football stadium on Culver and East main street after a football game Friday night.

The crowd threw bottles and debris at the officers when they arrived. Police used pepper balls and pepper spray to try and disperse the crowds.

Two RPD officers were injured. Several people at the game were treated by paramedics at the scene. Five people were arrested.

A joint meeting took place Monday between Rochester Police Department, the Rochester City School District, and the Eash High School superintendent. They released a joint statement saying;

“The actions of a few individuals following the game Friday night are absolutely unacceptable. We will continue to work collaboratively with one another to ensure the safety of our student-athletes and spectators at all district athletic events.”

There were more than 50 police cars called to the scene. Police say it was related to the football game in some way.

