School districts: Students will not be tested for COVID 19 in schools

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students will not be tested at school for COVID-19 if they go to the nurses office with a fever — that’s one of the points school districts are making as the back-to-school plan moves forward.

The Monroe County Superintendent’s Council President shared her thoughts on what parents can expect from schools. President Kathy Graupman answered questions today, saying parents need to be a part of the conversation as the reopening plans iron out.

“All the guidance that has been provided needs to be followed,” Graupman said.

Graupman says even though they got the green light, many parents aren’t comfortable sending kids back.

“I wouldn’t tell someone how to feel,” Graupman said. “This is a unique historic situation and people feel differently, I think what’s important is for them to hear the plans and I think the more we hear the nitty gritty pieces they’re gonna be people who feel more comfortable about it.”

One of the big concerns is what happens if a student gets sick?

Graupman says if a student comes down with a fever and ends up at the nurses office, they won’t be tested in the school building. She says a phone call will be made to parents.

Graupman says some schools are starting the week after Labor Day, others will start the week following.