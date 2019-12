SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Schoharie County District Attorney is set to appear in court today.

A judge has ordered Susan Mallery to court because she missed the November 15 deadline to turn over gran jury transcripts to the defense by almost a month.

Nauman Hussain’s defense team wanted the judge to postpone a pre-trial conference because of the missed deadline.

Mallery has also been ordered to immediately turn over the documents, which her office claims was done on Friday.

