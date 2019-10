FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – The village of Fairport had a busy weekend. For the first time it held its annual Scarecrow Festival and Oktoberfest at the same time.

Local businesses and community groups pitched in to create unique scarecrows that lined Main Street.

There were dancers, and even Elvis made an appearance.

Oktoberfest is in its tenth year and is one of the largest October festivals in New York State.

People at the events said part of the fun is hanging out in the community.