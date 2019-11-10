SC sheriff arrested on domestic violence charge

COLLETON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A South Carolina sheriff has been arrested on domestic violence charges in the Lowcountry, according to SLED.

Colleton County Sheriff Robert Anderson Strickland, Jr. has been charged with second degree domestic violence.

According to warrants, Strickland punched a woman in his household multiple times, causing moderate injuries on November 7.

After, warrants said, Strickland took cell phones from the woman and didn’t let her report the assault or get medical assistance.

The warrants go on to state that Strickland damaged the vehicle which the victim was using while attempting to leave the scene.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Strickland and he was booked into the Colleton County Detention Center.