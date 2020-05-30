SC sees highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases

Breaking News
Tear gas deployed at Black Lives Matter rally in downtown Rochester
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina saw its largest single-day increase in new coronavirus cases Friday with 331.

The state also saw 13 additional virus-related deaths, bringing the total to 483.

The total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina is now up to 11,131.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), eight people who died were elderly, including two people in Florence County and one each in Berkeley, Darlington, Fairfield, Greenville, Horry, and Spartanburg counties. Five middle-aged patients also died in Florence, Laurens, Lee, Saluda, and Williamsburg counties.

A total of 194,047 tests have been conducted by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs statewide.

399 people are hospitalized who have tested positive for or are being investigated for COVID-19.

New cases by county:

Abbeville County: 2
Aiken County: 2
Anderson County: 8
Beaufort County: 10
Berkeley County: 4
Calhoun County: 1
Charleston County: 8
Cherokee County: 1
Chester County: 3
Chesterfield County: 11
Clarendon County: 1
Colleton County: 6
Darlington County: 14
Dillon County: 1
Dorchester County: 11
Fairfield County: 5
Florence County: 16
Georgetown County: 3
Greenville County: 75
Greenwood County: 7
Horry County: 14
Kershaw County: 7
Lancaster County: 3
Laurens County: 2
Lee County: 3
Lexington County: 7
Marion County: 1
Marlboro County: 12
Newberry County: 4
Oconee County: 1
Orangeburg County: 7
Pickens County: 8
Richland County: 26
Saluda County: 3
Spartanburg County: 22
Sumter County: 6
Williamsburg County: 2
York County: 14

