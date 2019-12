WATERLOO, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities say a 71-year-old man got out of his stalled car and was killed by an SUV that swerved around the car.

Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller said the driver, whose car had stalled, was crossing a road in Waterloo.

The Laurence County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Joseph John Gargano of Waterloo.

Police have not released the name of the driver nor have they said if any charges are pending.