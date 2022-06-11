ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, ‘In Our Own Voices’ presents the sixteenth annual Say it Loud! Black & Latin@ Gay Pride community event in the Capital Region. The event will be held at Washington Square Park between Willett Street and Madison Avenue from noon to 5 p.m.

The Say it Loud! Black & Latin@ Gay Pride event provides a unique opportunity to celebrate the strength, resilience, and contributions of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender People of Color (LGBT POC) in the Capital Region of Upstate New York. The event also serves as a safe and enjoyable space for LGBT POC to link with resources.

Officials said resources and health screenings of the LGBT POC population have been historically disproportionately affected by poverty, lack of health insurance, unemployment, and poorer mental and physical health compared to non-LGBT people.

In Our Own Voices seek to develop the leadership of the LGBT POC community and strengthen their voices in order to effectively communicate perspectives within the larger community. In addition to making a difference by combating oppression and marginalization, they said.