Savor the Flavor of Fairport returns this Sunday

FAIRPORT, N.Y (WROC) — The Fairport Rotary Club will host its annual Savor the Flavor fundraiser this coming Sunday, March 1 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Eagle Vale Golf Club in Fairport.

The event features food, wine, beer and distillates. The funds raised will take care of the local, national and international charities that Fairport Rotary supports. The largest local one is Camp Haccamo, out at the Sunshine Camp.

Once again Lyons National Bank will be the title sponsor for Savor the Flavor of Fairport.

For more information about the event and tickets click here.