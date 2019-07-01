CPA Jamie Block explained how families can save on summer child care expenses Monday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“The IRS has two key avenues that you can utilize for saving for daycare and summer camps,” said Block. “One is a Flex Spending Account or Flex Saving Account, FSA, and the other is a Child Tax Credit.”

Block explained how an FSA works. “You contribute pre-tax dollars through payroll deduction through your employer and then when you have expenses such as your summer camp or daycare you then submit for reimbursement those expenses to your employer or a third-party provider and you get reimbursed for those expenses. What’s nice is that you don’t pay any income tax, state tax, Medicare or Social Security on those deductions.”

As to how much money you can set aside, Block said the limit is $5,000 for Married-Filing Joint or Head of Household and Single and $2,500 if you’re Married-Filing Separate on your tax return. Those dollar figures apply to all dependents, not per child.

The Child Care Tax Credit offers an alternative for savings. “If you have to pay expenses for eligible institutions like daycare, summer camp and so forth, you get a 35 percent credit on those expenses,” Block said. “The credit is $3,000 for one child or $6,000 for two or more children and you get that when you actually file your tax returns. So it’s not as quick of a reimbursement as the FSA.”

Block noted you must choose one option or the other. You cannot double-dip. However, if you spend over the $5,000 FSA limit you can take advantage of the Child Care Tax Credit. “The best step, as always, is to contact your local CPA and talk with them and figure out what method is the best for you to claim because you can do some claiming strategies that may work better one way than another.”

For more “Smart Money” advice, visit the New York State Society of CPAs website at nysscpa.org/getmoneysmart.