ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While the weather forecast is improving, it’s still a long-shot as to whether we’ll be able to see Saturday’s partial eclipse.

Still, there are plenty of viewing and educational events scheduled throughout the Rochester region where you’ll be able to learn and celebrate the solar event, even if you can’t see it.

The Rochester Museum and Science Center will be holding a viewing party from 9:30 a.m -3:00 p.m. Saturday. Staff and volunteers will be on hand to answer your questions. Telescopes with special filters will be available and glasses can be purchased for $2.50. More information is available here.

Stokoe Farms is planning a big event, with the highlight being the ability to watch from a solar eclipse inspired corn maze. The first 500 guests getting free solar glasses. Click here for tickets and more information.

The eclipse is set to peak at 1:13 p.m. and here, we’d only see 25% coverage as opposed to the “ring of fire” that will be seen in parts of the U.S.