SARS-COV/2 virus blocked by Xylitol. Dr. Mark L. Cannon says it’s a “Decoy Target.”

(DOUG JESSOP, ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) In this episode of Jessop’s Journal, I’m honored to have Dr. Mark L. Cannon, DDS, MS come all the way from Chicago to visit with me.

PLEASE NOTE: This is a small clip of the full interview. To see the full interview with Dr. Cannon, please CLICK HERE.

Dr. Cannon has been a faculty member of Northwestern University Dental School. He has kept up his teaching and is now a Professor of the Feinberg School of Medicine, Department of Otolaryngology- Division of Dentistry and is the Research Coordinator for the Pediatric Dental Program at the Ann and Robert Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.

As a preeminent professor, researcher and pediatric dentist, Dr. Cannon has dedicated his life’s work to “find out what we don’t know and what we have misunderstood.” He tells his students, “what I teach you today will be wrong tomorrow.”

That’s the reason I wanted to visit with Mark. What is the most current research that he’s been doing?

He was thrilled to fill me in and said, “Recent research shows that xylitol prevents the attachment of the SARS COV2 to cells. I can tell you the research that I’ve done at Northwestern at our biocryo lab, we had cells sent to us from Utah, from Utah State University, that were infected with the SARS COV2 virus. We did the imaging. We have all these phenomenal high magnification imaging showing that the virus did not penetrate the cell wall. On the outside of the cell wall there is a protein. Attached to that protein is a sugar protein. The sugar that holds it there is D-xylose. D-xylose is a cousin, they could be like brothers, to xylitol. When you put xylitol in the system, SARS COV2 virus tries to occupy that space that D-xylose is. They use the same attachment mechanism. You block it with xylitol. It’s a decoy target.”

Translation, the virus that causes COVID-19 basically bounces off.

Dr. Cannon continued; “That’s why you see many a nasal spray coming out doing the same thing that this one does, preventing the spread of the infection by just applying vitamin X up the nose.”

I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

Please consider following me at www.DougJessop.com, www.YouTube.com/dougjessop , www.Facebook.com/dougjessopnews, www.Instagram.com/dougjessopnews and www.Twitter.com/dougjessopnews

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews that you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life.

A big shout out goes to my collaborator, Ed Wilets, who does a great job as my videographer/editor for all my stories. I invite you to watch each episode of Jessop’s Journal at www.ABC4.com/Journal and share these stories with your friends and neighbors. Your feedback is always welcome at DJessop@abc4.com

You can also see my positive business profiles called “Utah Success Stories” every Sunday in the ABC4 News at 10 p.m. or online at www.ABC4.com/Success

The story contains sponsored content.