ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Santa paid a special visit to Rochester youth on Saturday at Hillside Family of Agencies’ annual Special Santa Open House.

This is a giving project that Hillside puts on that allows the community to give back to Hillside youth in need during the holiday season.

In addition to a surprise visit from Santa, the open house was full of holiday treats, prizes, holiday carolers, and more family-fun activities at Hillside on Atlantic Avenue in Rochester.