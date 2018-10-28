Same-sex penguin couple welcomes foster chick

Two weeks after Sea Life Sydney Aquarium love birds, Sphen and Magic, became a viral sensation, staff at the aquarium announced on Twitter that the same-sex penguin couple has welcomed a fostered baby chick.

The unnamed chick was born at 5:45 p.m. on October 19, weighing only 91 grams. The chick is the attraction’s first sub-Antarctic penguin chick since the colony first joined the Darling Harbour family in November 2016.

The baby chick will act as an ambassador for its species’ generation at Sea Life Sydney and will help educate the public on the precious species and the plight that they face in the wild, aquarium staff said.

After the same-sex penguins proved they were naturals when they incubated a dummy egg given to them by Sea Life Sydney staff, the couple, collectively known as Sphengic, were fostered a real egg from another couple who laid two during the 2018 breeding season.

According to staff members, the fostered egg has now hatched, and the loving foster parents are co-parenting and raising their young.

“Baby Sphengic has already stolen our hearts! We love watching the proud parents doting and taking turns caring for their baby chick,” Tish Hannan, Penguin Department Supervisor at Sea Life Sydney Aquarium, said.

“With that said, the first 20 days of a penguin chick’s life are the most vulnerable so it is extra important the chick is very happy, healthy and well fed by his parents.

“We can’t wait for the world to fall in love with Baby Sphengic like they did with our amazing same-sex couple, Sphen and Magic.”