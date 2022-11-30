ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Salvation Army is issuing an urgent call for bell ringer volunteers to help with their annual holiday drive.

The 2022 Red Kettle Campaign is already underway with nearly 50 kettles appearing at retailers through Monroe County. But the Salvation Army says staffing of those kettles is only meeting about one-fifth of the need.

Volunteers are needed to ring the traditional bell for 2-3 hour shifts throughout December. You can go solo or in a group, entertain or just ring the bell.

If you’re interested, you can call 585-754-9918 or check here for available locations, dates and timeslots.