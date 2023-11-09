ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The sound of bells will soon be heard around storefronts and on sidewalks as the Salvation Army kicks off its 2023 Red Kettle Campaign.

The Salvation Army has held this holiday tradition for more than 130 years in the Greater Rochester area in an effort to bring those in need meals, shelter, and other necessities. Volunteers will be asking folks passing by to spare some change for a good cause. You can also donate by tapping your card.

They hope to raise $375,000 in the next six weeks to continue the work they do.

“The needs of our neighbors are present all year round. but it seems that they stand out most at Christmas time, at the holiday season. and that’s why the red kettle campaign is so important. we can’t do what we do without this major fundraiser.”

Our very own Natalie Kucko is taking on her second year as campaign chairperson, helping them ring in the new holiday season.

Click here For more information on how you can get involved.