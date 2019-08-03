Salvation Army and Walmart host Stuff the Bus

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC)– The Salvation Army teamed up with Walmart for the annual Stuff the Bus event on Saturday. Volunteers and community members helped support local children with school supply donations.

Walmart shoppers received a list of suggested supplies to help fill Salvation Army collection bins at four local Walmart stores.

Walmart and The Salvation Army have collaborated for more than 30 years with a common mission: “To meet needs in their local communities. Supporters like Walmart help The Salvation Army serve more than 23 million Americans each year through a range of social services to help them overcome poverty and economic hardships.”

Participating Walmart stores include:

Walmart, 100 Elmridge Center Drive in Greece

Walmart, 3800 Dewey Avenue in Rochester

Walmart, 1200 Marketplace Drive in Rochester

Walmart, 1990 Brandt Point Drive in Webster

Stuff the bus runs from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.