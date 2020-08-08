Salmonella outbreak linked to onions expands to 43 states

(CBS) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded the number of states where a salmonella outbreak in onions has been discovered. The outbreak is inked to onions from Thomson International, Inc., a California company.

Contaminated onions have now been found in 43 states and sickened 640 people, 85 of which required hospitalization, according to the CDC’s website. There have been no deaths linked to the outbreak.

“Do not eat, serve, or sell onions from Thomson International, Inc., or food made with these onions,” the CDC warns. “Onion types include red, white, yellow, and sweet yellow varieties. Other companies have also issued recalls of foods, like chicken salads, made with recalled onions.”

The Food and Drug Administration said in a statement on Friday that Thomson will be recalling all varieties of onions that could have come in contact with potentially contaminated red onions because of the risk of cross-contamination.

Major grocery chains, including Walmart, Kroger, Giant Eagle and Publix have warned consumers against eating prepared foods that could contain recalled onions.

Giant Eagle’s recall also involves all bulk and bagged red, yellow and white onions sold in its produce departments since June 6, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

People infected with salmonella can develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps within hours, or sometimes days, after being exposed to the bacteria. Children and adults 65 and older are more likely to become severely ill, according to the CDC.

If you think you have the symptoms of a salmonella infection, the CDC recommends you take these steps: