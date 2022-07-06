PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Saint’s Place is kicking off it’s annual Super Sale, starting Thursday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The sale is held at St. Louis Church in Pittsford.

For the first day, there will be an admission fee of $10.

Saint’s Place one of many local organizations in the community helping refugees settle into Rochester.

“Right now a lot of them are coming from Afghanistan, Ukraine, also a lot from The Congo, a Burmese family came in yesterday,” said Michele Quin, Associate Director with Saint’s Place.

Quin has been helping refugees settle with the organization for 22 years.

Saint’s Place, works in conjunction with Catholic Charities Family and Community Services to welcome this population.

Quin says their role is to furnish homes, to make them warm and welcoming after the family moves in.

“Catholic Family Center finds them an apartment, and then we do all the furnishing, from new beds, to bedding, sofas and chairs, you name it,” she said. “We also have a clothing closet where they come 2-3 times a year to receive clothing the first year they’re here.”

Often times, Quin says refugees don’t have space to fit a ton of furniture in their first home. Any donations leftover from the community – make their way to this super sale.

Residents in the area can come, browse and purchase anything they like, with all proceeds going towards the organization.

“You’re helping us help refugees, so in a way your money is helping someone instead of going to Walmart, big corporations, the money is going back into our community,” said Quin.

Your money could go towards a new washer and dryer for a refugee family, beds, winter gear, or gas money for the organization.

Quin says in this past year alone, they’ve helped over 500 new families.

This year, they’re expecting 800 or even a thousand.

“They come with a lot of baggage, some have seen family members killed, or been in camps for a long time, they need encouragement and welcoming when they first come,” said Quin. “And then they really want to get out and get a job, get their children educated.”

Other opportunities to attend the sale: