Safety tips for runners

A recent alleged assault on a running trial highlighted the need for runners to stay safe while out exercising.

People run for a host of reasons; to exercise, to clear their mind, to get out in nature.

Trails Roc, a city running group, says that while trail attacks rarely happen, there is always a risk.

“You could trip and sprain your ankle there’s a number of things that could happen while your out running. So just letting people know is important too,” said Eric Eagan President of TrailsROC.

Things like running in a group, letting someone know your whereabouts, using a tracking app, or even carrying a weapon can help runners stay protected.

Having a phone is another important tool in staying safe, but for those runners would rather leave the phone at home.

“Some Runners like to disconnect when they go running and that’s why they run. So they don’t carry a phone. And that’s why it’s important to tell someone where your going, have a plan for where you’re going especially if something were to happen,” said Eagan.

Cobs hill park has walking trails and a reservoir that acts as a track for those exercising.

Even in a public space like this, runners there still do what they can to stay safe.

“Walk with someone if you can. If you know someone that’s on the same schedule as yourself. It’s usually better to have, that way also if you have a health issue or something you’ve got someone there with you,” said Ehren Bender, Theresa, runners.

I like to run around here because it’s very close to my home. And I tell my family when I’m running,” said one runner, who asked to not be named.

One of the biggest tips was to run with a partner.

There are Multiple trails groups in the area. TrailsROC has three group runs of week, open to anyone who wants some company.