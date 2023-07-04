ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today’s beautiful weather has plenty of folks taking to the waters for some fun in the sun. However, people need to be mindful of the safety of others while out on the boat.

Plenty of people were out on the water today, boating and jet skiing. Jodi and Erich Zimmerman were out on Jodi’s brother’s boat with family today. But with all the people on the water, they want to be extra careful.

“You definitely have to keep an eye out for other people because you know they can come out of nowhere, especially with these jetskis because they go fast and they’re small,” says Jodi.

Deputy John Whitehair with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Seasonal Marine Unit agrees. He says there are also a number of things they look out for while patrolling.

“Depending on the boat, there’s different pieces of equipment that are required. Do a check for that. And, of course, we check for speeding boaters and keep an eye out for that. And, of course, anybody that’s under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

That includes making sure equipment isn’t expired. Some boaters we spoke to said they didn’t realize their equipment was out of date but found out it was. Erich says even if you’ve been boating a long time, you can still learn new things about boater safety.

In a few years, there will be more to keep an eye on with rule changes. Deputy Whitehair says by 2025, based on age and the year people were born, everyone will be required to have a boating safety certificate in New York State to operate an engine-powered boat.