Sabres top pick Dylan Cozens needs thumb ‘procedure’

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres top draft pick Dylan Cozens needs a “procedure” to repair an injured left thumb.

The Sabres provided the update Tuesday, a day after Cozens was scheduled to visit a specialist. Cozens will have the procedure Wednesday.

He was hurt Saturday during a three-on-three scrimmage on the final day of the Sabres’ developmental camp. A video showed Cozens leaving the ice with his thumb appearing dislocated.

Afterward, the Canadian said he was confident his thumb wasn’t broken.

The 18-year-old center was selected with the No. 7 pick in the draft last month.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss

News 8 Sports Team

Thad_PGAbkgd-200.jpg
Thad Brown
Sports Director
Prescott_PGAbkgd-200.jpg
Prescott Rossi
Sports Reporter