ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rush-Henrietta Central School District employee was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, Rush-Henrietta Interim Superintendent Dr. Pamela Kissel said in a statement Saturday.

In the message to parents and family, Dr. Kissel said that on January 18, Rush-Henrietta Central School District employee Jimmy Buntley was arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

“We have not shared this information until now because the district did not want to compromise a lengthy investigation being conducted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office,” the February 4 statement reads in part. “That investigation is expected to conclude soon. Channel 10 is planning to air this story tonight, however, and we want to make sure you have accurate information.”

The statement goes on to say in January, a student approached a high school administrator and told them about inappropriate messaging with a staff member. Dr. Kissel said the district began investigating the concerns and called law enforcement.

Dr. Kissel said Buntley had been working as a paraprofessional at the high school. She adds that during their investigation, it was discovered that Buntley had been recently arrested by Rochester Police Department for an alleged crime that did not involve his employment with the Rush-Henrietta School District.

According to Dr. Kissel’s statement, Buntley had not been on campus since before their December recess, which was prior to the time the allegation was reported. She said Buntley will not be returning to the district.

Buntley had worked in many locations throughout the district since 2018, according to Dr. Kissel’s statement. She encourages anyone who has concerns regarding interactions with Buntley to call 911 or contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.