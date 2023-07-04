ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Residents in the Town of Greece got up early this morning to get out and get active this Fourth of July, where folks took place in the annual Old Fashioned Fourth of July Freedom Run 5K.

The race started and finished on Vince Tofany Boulevard outside the Town Court.

Runners we spoke to say it was a great way to spend time with family and show off some fun, festive outfits.

Lexi

“This is my first 5K,” says Lexie, “I did this to join my dad after about 5 to 10 years. For my first 5K, I wanted to be festive, and what better day than the Fourth of July!”

She adds this was special as her whole family was there cheering her and her dad on.

After the run, they had plans to relax at a family cookout.

The results of the race can be viewed here.