ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra presented a benefit concert Saturday evening to support Ukraine. Tickers were “pay-what-you-will” at the door with a $20 donation suggestion. All proceeds went directly to Rochester’s ROC Maidan which is a nonprofit organization part of the Ukrainian Culture Center.

“We’re really fortunate that there are two Ukrainian faculty members in the Eastman School of Music and we were able to connect with them and get their advice on what would be a appropriate music to play in this kind of a setting and we’re really grateful for their suggestions and we feel fantastic about the program we put together,” Curtis Long, president and CEO of Rochester Philharmonic said.

Organizers said more than $50,000 was raised by around 6:30 p.m. The concert came together within days and weeks whereas, typically, concerts are planned years in advance.

“We were not prepared for war and this just happened – just happened and we didn’t have time to prepare and we were very thankful that this concert was organized and took a lead and, so, profit will go to Ukraine to support our projects with humanitarian and medical supportship with Ukraine,” Volodymyr Pevlyuk, UCCR Board of Directors, said.