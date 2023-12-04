ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra announced its ‘Eclipse Spectacular: A Symphonic Celebration’ which will be held at the Blue Cross Arena on Sunday, April 7th.

There will also be a sensory-friendly performance the day before ensuring everyone can get in on the fun.

April 8 2024 is when Rochester will fall in the path of a total solar eclipse and local groups are revealing what’s in store for this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Local leaders reflected today on the impact this will have on our region.

