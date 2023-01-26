ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman is uninjured after a group of male teens demanded her vehicle Thursday afternoon at School No. 54, according to the Rochester Police Department.

The RPD says just before 4:45 p.m., officers were sent to the area of Otis St. and Saratoga Ave. at School No. 54 for the report of a carjacking robbery.

Upon their arrival, police found a 49-year-old female city resident, who told police she was leaving work from School No. 54 when she was approached by a group of male teens while she was in the seat of her car.

According to the RPD, one of the suspects pulled out a weapon described as a machete and demanded the vehicle from the victim.

The victim left her car and compiled, according to RPD, in fear of being injured. The RPD adds that the victim was uninjured during the incident.

The RPD says part of the suspect group left in the vehicle they arrived in, and the others left in the victim’s vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.