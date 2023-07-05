ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman is currently suffering from life threatening injuries after she was hit by a truck in the St. Joseph’s Garage, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers responded just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, where they found a Rochester woman in her 70s.

RPD says she was walking through the garage when she was struck by a pick-up truck. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital, where she is currently being treated for life threatening injuries.

Rochester police say the driver of the truck remained on scene and is cooperating. Officers add alcohol or drugs were not factors in the crash. No traffic tickets were issued to the driver of the truck.