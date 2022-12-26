ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman is hospitalized after she was hit by a vehicle in the area of Lake Avenue and Emerson Street late Sunday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Upon arrival, police found the driver of a Ram pick-up truck and an injured woman in her 20s. Police. RPD said that the truck was heading southbound on Lake Avenue and then struck the woman while she was crossing Lake Ave.

Police added she was taken to Strong Hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

RPD added that alcohol was not a factor in this accident.