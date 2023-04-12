ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman died after she caught fire inside an apartment building on Jefferson Avenue, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD said that firefighters responded to the address for the report of a fire. They found a woman in her 30s on fire inside a hallway. They extinguished the fire and pronounced the woman dead.

RFD says that there was no structure fire at the location and police are calling the death suspicious. They are still trying to determine how the victim caught fire.

No further information has been released at this time. Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to call 911.

Check back with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story.