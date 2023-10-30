ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman died after she was found collapsed in the roadway on Lake Avenue Sunday night, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said the incident happened in the 700 block of Lake Ave. The woman, who was in her 50s, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Investigators said that the woman did not have any signs of trauma and didn’t believe that she was hit by a vehicle or that there was any foul play.

The cause of her death is still under investigation and RPD is asking anyone with information to call 911.