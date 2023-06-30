ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman is currently in surgery for critical injuries after she was hit by a car on Midland Avenue, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Rochester police responded to Midland Avenue at around 2 p.m. Friday for the report of a motor vehicle crash with a pedestrian struck.

When officers arrived, they found a 62-year-old Rochester woman who was “very seriously” injured.

The victim was taken to Strong Hospital, according to RPD, where she is currently in surgery for critical injuries.

RPD says their investigation so far shows the striking vehicle left the scene after the accident before police arrived.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.