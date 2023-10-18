ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman and her infant are recovering after a crash in Rochester Wednesday evening, according to Rochester police.

Rochester police responded to the intersection of Lake Avenue and Park Avenue for the report of a crash just after 7:30 p.m.

When officers on scene, they learned an SUV was traveling northbound on Lake Avenue as the traffic light changed. RPD said the driver of the SUV tried to stop at Ridgeway Avenue, but slid into the intersection.

This resulted in the SUV striking a car that was westbound on Ridgeway Avenue. A 25-year-old female, and an 11-month-old girl were in the car that was westbound on Ridgeway Avenue.

The woman and her infant were taken to Strong Hospital as a precaution. Police said no tickets were issued, and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.