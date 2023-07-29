ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Webster man was taken to the hospital after he was shot on Owen Street Saturday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of Lake Avenue and Ridge Road for the report of a person.

A 45-year-old Webster man was located in a vehicle by police suffering from a gunshot wound in the upper body.

The man was taken to Strong Hospital by ambulance and is currently in stable condition.

According to RPD, the investigation suggests the incident occurred in the area of Owens Street, and remains ongoing.

Rochester police ask anyone with information to call 911.