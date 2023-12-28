ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the end of the year fast approaching, the Rochester Police Department is breaking down this year crime stats — with a noticeable decrease in homicide cases compared to previous years.

According to the Rochester Police Department’s Open Data Portal, homicide cases in the city have decreased by 22 percent — from 73 to 57 this year compared to 2022.

In an interview with RPD Thursday, Captain Greg Bello says while he’s glad numbers are down, he’s still not happy with where they sit.

“We need to bring that number down more,” Captain Bello said. “That’s where we’re continuing to evolve. We’re continuing to look at what we’re doing as a police department and make adjustments so that we can continue to bring those numbers down.”

Captain Bello says since a spike in 2021 with 85, the department has invested more time into learning what is causing the crime and how to put officers in the right place.

“What we have to look to is, some of these factors that are in play, whether you want to call it COVID, whether you want to call it civil unrest that occurred, whether you want to call it bail reform, and criminal justice reform, all of those different [things], they all have a factor and depending on who you to talk to, they all factor in it a different percentage of what led to this, this spike in violent crime,” Captain Bello said. “But what we need to focus on is how do we bring this finally crime down.”

Captain Bello says with the Violence Prevention Section introduced in RPD’s recent realignment back in the fall, officers are able to do proactive work in what he says are “violent hotspot neighborhoods.”

“It’s not like the old days, but it’s not policing of 20 years ago, 30 years ago, 40 years ago, where you put an entire neighborhood on lockdown, you go and set up traffic points and you start targeting everybody in that neighborhood a drag that out and see what you catch,” Captain Bello said. “We’re very laser focused on who those using our intelligence to go out and target specific individuals that we know are carrying weapons out there and go out and target those specific trigger pullers and go out and target those specific violent criminals in our community.”

Looking ahead to 2024, Captain Bello says a recent partnership with the National Integrated Ballistics Identification Network has given them answers fasters in investigations.

“We can now start to look at preemptive and preventative measures of, ‘This same firearm is being tracked to shots fired at these different locations we can start to identify. Okay, maybe this group is now feuding with that group who can help to build some of that background information where we can go out and possibly mediate or prevent that dispute from escalating further as well, we can flood those neighborhoods with resources and at times, enforcement measures as well,'” Captain Bello said.

With this information, the Rochester Police Department is able to distribute proactive resources towards those offenders. This year, officers also recovered over 800 firearms from the streets of Rochester.

“Every [firearm] has some sort of story of risk that goes with it but also each one of those firearms when you grab that, has a possibility of preventing another shooting, another ‘Shots Fired,’ another murder,” Captain Bello said.