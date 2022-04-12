ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The U.S. Marshall’s Task Force identified a student at Edison High School as the suspect to the murder of 17-year-old Bryson Simpson who was shot dead in March.

According to U.S. Marshal Charles Salina, Salahuddin Floyd Jr. is wanted by police agencies for the murder of high school classmate Bryson Simpson.

Simpson was killed near 184 Otis Street on March 11th after getting off the school bus.

Authorities say he and three other teens were walking on the sidewalk, before an unidentified suspect came behind them and fired multiple gunshots at the group.

According to police, the teenager was found deceased at the scene.

At the time of the incident, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans expressed concern and asked the community for their support in violence prevention.

“This behavior cannot be normalized. I am calling on our community to join our efforts to give our children alternatives to making bad choices, picking up a gun, joining a gang, or retaliating for perceived slights,” Evans said. “My heart aches for the friends and family of this young man and I ask the entire city to join me as we keep them in our thoughts and prayers.”

The U.S. Marshall’s Task Force will be joining the police department at 11 a.m. in the Public Safety Building.

