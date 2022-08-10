ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three weeks ago, Mayor Malik Evans declared a gun violence state of emergency with a key focus on “hot spots” across the city cited as having disproportionate levels of violence. One of those areas is the North Clinton section.

Wednesday evening, the Rochester Police Department, the IBERO-American Action League, G.I.V.E., PathStone, and Poder 97.1FM hosted an event to give community members access to services, education, and resources, hoping it might reduce gun violence.

La Marketa (International Plaza) became a one-stop shop for the entire community to seek out employment, health care, or find a new hobby — things leaders, like County Legislator Mercedes Vasquez Simmons (D-Dist. 22), says are needed in this area.

“For the last few years everything seems to sit in this area and unfortunately most of the people committing the crimes don’t even live here — but we’re hostages into this community and there’s a level of hopelessness when police don’t have a presence her. They’re making arrests but five minutes later they’re out on the streets again. So the community lost hope,” she said.

Police strategies in North Clinton include targeted approaches to increase enforcement and try to reduce the supply of illegal guns in the city. But it’s also having visibility— presence— things of that nature at events just like this.

Police Chief David Smith told News 8 last week that to get help solving crimes, people need to feel comfortable approaching police and talking to them, which also ties into tips and crime prevention. Lt. Ron Malley said this boils down to reaching out to areas affected by violence.

“So these events become important because it’s a targeted approach into the communities that have seen an unprecedented amount of gun violence — and it brings the services right to one spot where we invite from our outreach partners, some of the services out there,” said Malley.

Also here are resources for health care, in particular mental health. Diane Tanner with BIPOC PEEEEEEK says this is to let the public know they’re not alone.

“…mental illness, or a sickness in the family, they keep it to themselves, they don’t have to do that anymore,” says Tanner.

Retha Rogers with ‘Rise Up Rochester’, says they are here to help the victims and families of gun violence — also to provide conflict resolution.

“We want to let them know that it doesn’t have to end this way,” says Rogers.

Simmons said this can help people choose a different path in life, should they choose.

“Having these types of events and having them on North Clinton Avenue gives people hope that something can be done. We’d love (a better) quality of life. There’s nothing more than being able to you know sit outside, enjoy the amenities of the neighborhood, unfortunately even some of the businesses are starting to pull out because of the violence,” Simmons said.