ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver and a child were injured in a rollover crash that led to the driver facing a DWI charge.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the 42-year-old woman was driving east on Norton Street before her car left the road, crashed into a tree, and then rolled over.

Officers said that she was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with the child passenger — both had minor injuries.

The woman was charged with aggravated DWI Leandra’s Law due to the child and other traffic offenses.