ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two women, ages 19 and 21, were shot Thursday evening on Locust Street, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD officers responded to a shot-spotter activation and reports of a person shot just after 11 p.m. Police say they located a 21-year-old Rochester woman with a gunshot wound to her lower body.

The 21-year-old victim was taken to Strong Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say shortly after, a 19-year-old Rochester woman was dropped off by a private vehicle at Rochester General Hospital. She suffered at least one non-life threatening gunshot wound to the lower body.

RPD says there are currently no suspects in custody, and their investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.