ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 15-year-old and 16-year-old were taken into custody Sunday night after police chased the two suspects for driving in a stolen Kia, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Rochester officers says they investigated a motor vehicle crash where a stolen Kia crashed into another vehicle.

No injuries were reported, according to RPD.

The occupants of the Kia ran from the accident and were apprehended by officers after an on-foot pursuit.

A 16-year-old and a 15-year-old, both Rochester residents, were taken into custody.

The RPD notes that the 16-year-old was apprehended by Rochester Police two weeks ago in a stolen Hyundai. Officers add they were required to release him with an appearance ticket.

In Sunday’s incident, both subjects were issued appearance tickets and released.