ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two occupied homes in Rochester were struck by gunshots on Tuesday night, according to the Rochester Police Department.

After midnight on Tuesday, RPD responded to Henry Street and found evidence that gunshots were fired and that a house was struck several times. At the time of the incident, one adult, two teenagers, and two infants were inside of the home. No injuries were reported.

Hours later, officers responded to Waring Road for the report of gunshots striking an occupied house. Two separate apartments were hit by gunfire. Police said there were occupants ranging from 13-49 years old inside the apartments at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported.

RPD asks anyone with information on either of these two incidents are asked to call 911.