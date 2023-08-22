ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two passengers on a minibike were hospitalized after a crash on Conkey Avenue and Norton Street Tuesday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Rochester police responded to the area for the report of a minibike and vehicle crash.

Officers say the 21-year-old man on the minibike, who was suffering from a possible broken leg, and the 11-year-old passenger, suffering from minor scrapes and abrasions, were taken to Strong Hospital for treatment.

An investigation by police revealed the minibike was operating without headlights at the time of the crash and struck a vehicle making a legal turn on Conkey Avenue.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle was not injured. RPD says it is expected the driver of the minibike will be issued traffic citations, along with possible additional criminal charges.