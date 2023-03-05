ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men suffer injuries following a shooting Sunday on Diringer Place, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD officers responded to the end of Diringer Place Sunday after 6 p.m. for a ShotSpotter activation.

Upon their arrival, officers located a 24-year-old Rochester man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man, according to officers, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of what are currently considered non-life threatening injuries.

Another male was in the area and sustained some minor injuries. Police say the injuries may not be from the gunfire, but his efforts to avoid it.

The portion of Goodman Street and Diringer Place that was closed due to the incident has since reopened.

RPD says this investigation is in its early stages, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.