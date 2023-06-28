ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people are injured — with two in critical condition — after a car crash in the area of Ames Street and Campbell Street.

Rochester police said that two vehicles were involved and severely damaged. A 47-year-old man drove the striking vehicle and was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the two people in the second vehicle — a 73-year-old driver and a 67-year-old passenger — were also injured. The driver is currently in critical condition and the passenger has non-life-threatening injuries.

RPD says they are still investigating the accident and the scene will remain closed for some time.